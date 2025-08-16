Naga Chaitanya might work with Koratala Siva

'Devara' director in talks with Naga Chaitanya for upcoming film

By Isha Sharma 04:57 pm Aug 16, 202504:57 pm

What's the story

Filmmaker Koratala Siva, who recently directed the action drama Devara, is in talks with actor Naga Chaitanya for a new project. The film is said to be an "interesting mass drama," per 123Telugu. The outlet also reported that Chaitanya has shown interest in the script and is keen on doing the film. An official confirmation is awaited.