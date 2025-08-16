'Devara' director in talks with Naga Chaitanya for upcoming film
What's the story
Filmmaker Koratala Siva, who recently directed the action drama Devara, is in talks with actor Naga Chaitanya for a new project. The film is said to be an "interesting mass drama," per 123Telugu. The outlet also reported that Chaitanya has shown interest in the script and is keen on doing the film. An official confirmation is awaited.
Production details
Project expected to go on floors early next year
The report further added that the logistics and script work for the project are currently being finalized. If everything goes according to plan, the film could go on floors by early next year. Chaitanya is known for projects such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Thandel.
Career update
Siva's recent work and career profile
Siva recently directed Jr. NTR in Devara, which was a box office hit despite mixed reviews for his direction. The filmmaker is currently working on the sequel to Devara, although some reports suggest that it might not be made any time soon. He has previously directed Janatha Garage and Mirchi, among others.