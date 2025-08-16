Next Article
'Mayasabha' S2 release date, plot, cast: Everything to know
Sony LIV's hit series Mayasabha is expected to return for Season 2 in January 2026.
After making waves since its August 2025 debut, the show—directed by Deva Katta—has earned praise for its balanced and engaging storytelling and standout performances, especially Sai Kumar as NTR.
Plot and storyline
Season 2 zooms in on the tense relationship between Chandrababu Naidu and NTR during the late 1990s.
Expect Sai Kumar's NTR to take center stage as the show unpacks real-life political twists with a balanced, engaging touch.
If you're into gripping political dramas with top-notch acting, this one should be on your watchlist.