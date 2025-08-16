'Applied sindoor...': Anita Advani reveals she secretly married Rajesh Khanna
Anita Advani, a former Hindi actor, has made sensational claims about her relationship with late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna. In a recent interview with Meri Saheli, she revealed that they were secretly married in a private ceremony. "We got married privately... But it was already reported in the media that I was with him, so neither of us felt the need to go and publicly announce that we were married," she said.
Wedding details
Wedding took place in small temple at home
Advani shared that their wedding took place in a small temple at their home. "I had a mangal sutra made, gold with black beads. He made me wear it. Then he applied sindoor and said, 'From today, you are my responsibility.' That's how our wedding happened one night," she recalled.
Relationship timeline
I entered his life before he met Dimple Kapadia: Advani
Advani also claimed that she entered Khanna's life before he met Dimple Kapadia, whom he married in 1973 and remained legally married to until his death, despite their separation in the 1980s. "Yes, I came into his life before Dimple Kapadia. But we didn't get married at the time because I was so young," she said.
Family conflict
His family kept me away from his last rites
Advani also spoke about being excluded from Khanna's final rites, alleging that his family used bouncers to prevent her entry. "They had bouncers stationed there to stop me from coming in, I learned this from friends," she said. "I held my own chautha for him alone at a temple."
Angry behavior
Advani on his anger issues
Advani also spoke about Khanna's anger issues. "I started living with him in 2000. After a few drinks, he used to get aggressive and angry. I don't think it was frustration over his career, but he would just be irritated by little things, and anything...could send him over the edge." "He never used to physically attack me, but he used to playfully hit me when I used to say or do anything wrong, but he was never violent."
Legal proceedings
Legal status of Khanna-Advani marriage
Following Khanna's death, Advani filed a case against his family for maintenance and recognition of her relationship with the late actor. She had also claimed that she performed all rituals like Karva Chauth for him. However, since Khanna was still legally married to Kapadia despite their estrangement, he couldn't have married Advani in a legal sense. Khanna, often called Hindia cinema's first superstar, passed away in 2012 at the age of 69.