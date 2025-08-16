No makeup, muddy outfit: How Malaika shot 'Chaiyya...' with SRK

Malaika Arora , the popular Bollywood actor and dancer, recently opened up about her experience shooting the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya. The iconic track, which features Arora and Shah Rukh Khan dancing atop a moving train, is considered one of her career-defining moments. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed that she shot the song without makeup and in a lehenga rolled in mud!

Behind-the-scenes Arora on the song's importance in her life Reflecting on the song's impact, Arora said, "Chaiyya Chaiyya is something, to date, that gets lots of love, lots of recognition. I am; I am the person, and I am because of that. It has given me so much in life." The song was directed by Mani Ratnam and featured music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Gulzar.

Look transformation When Ratnam asked Arora to remove her makeup completely! Arora revealed that she initially arrived on set in full makeup and a pristine lehenga-choli designed by Manish Malhotra. However, Ratnam had a different vision for her character. He asked her to remove all her makeup, saying it wasn't looking nice. "I was like, 'Take out matlab pura makeup nikal ke.' He is like, 'Just take out everything.'"

Outfit details Her outfit was rolled in mud, too! The surprises didn't end with the makeup. Ratnam also asked the team to roll her outfit in mud to give it a banjara vibe. "Then he said, 'The outfit is looking too clean, it is looking too neat... You know you are somebody, you return to show like a banjara. You have to have that.'" "I was like, firstly, I have to remove my makeup and then I have to wear an outfit which has been rolled in the mud."