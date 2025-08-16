Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' faces political pressure in Kolkata
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's new film, The Bengal Files, hit a roadblock in Kolkata this Saturday when its screening and trailer launch were suddenly canceled.
Organizers and multiplexes reportedly backed out due to political pressure, leaving Agnihotri scrambling for a venue.
Not one to give up, he attempted to move the trailer launch to a banquet hall, but the event was canceled there as well.
Why is a certified film being blocked: Agnihotri
Agnihotri voiced his frustration, asking why a certified film was being blocked from release.
The Bengal Files explores Kolkata's Direct Action Day—August 16, 1946—a pivotal moment in the city's history that often gets overlooked.
The movie has already been shown in 12 US cities and cleared by India's Central Board of Film Certification before facing resistance at home.