Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' faces political pressure in Kolkata Entertainment Aug 16, 2025

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's new film, The Bengal Files, hit a roadblock in Kolkata this Saturday when its screening and trailer launch were suddenly canceled.

Organizers and multiplexes reportedly backed out due to political pressure, leaving Agnihotri scrambling for a venue.

Not one to give up, he attempted to move the trailer launch to a banquet hall, but the event was canceled there as well.