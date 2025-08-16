Aamir Khan's brother Faissal cuts all ties with family

Actor Faissal Khan, best known for his role in Mela, has announced that he is severing all ties with his brother, superstar Aamir Khan , and their family. The decision comes after the recent allegations made by Faissal against Aamir and the rest of the family. In an official statement to Bollywood Bubble, he said he would no longer be associated with his late father, Tahir Husain or his mother, Zeenat Tahir Husain's families.

Statement details 'I have severed all ties...' Faissal's statement read, "I, Faissal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members." "I shall not be entitled to any rights arising out of the estate of either of them or liable for any liability arising out of the estate of either of them." He added that he would no longer be living in Aamir's house or receiving any financial help from him.

Painful experience Faissal recounted several past experiences Faissal said this decision was taken after a painful experience with the family. "[Between] 2005 and 2007, I was subjected to unwanted forced medication. [Between] 2005 and 2006, I was confined to home, akin to house arrest against my wishes." "In October 2007, when I was being forced to give up my signatory rights by my family members, I left home, whereupon my mother and my elder sister Nikhat Hegde made false allegations that I was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia."

Conspiracy allegations 'My family members have conspired against me...' Faissal added, "My family members have now, once again, conspired against me and defamed me by publishing false statements in print and social media in the month of August 2025 that I was misleading and misrepresenting the facts." "When, on the contrary, my family members have been responsible for jeopardizing my career and creating havoc in my personal and professional life since the year 2005.

