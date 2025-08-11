Did Aamir lock up brother Faissal? Superstar releases statement

Aamir Khan and his family have released a statement expressing their distress over recent allegations made by his brother, Faissal Khan . In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal accused the family of mistreating him and claimed that Khan had locked him up for over a year at his home in Mumbai. The family has now responded to these claims, calling them "hurtful and misleading."

Family statement 'We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal...' The Khan family, including Khan's ex-wives Reena Datta and Kiran Rao, children Junaid and Ira Khan, and others, released the statement. It read, "We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir." "As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family."

Family's clarification 'We ask the media for empathy' The statement further clarified, "All decisions regarding Faissal were taken as a family after consulting with several doctors and out of love, compassion, and concern for his emotional and mental health." "We have chosen not to discuss the details of a very painful and difficult time in our family's life publicly. We ask the media for empathy and to not make this private matter into sensational, inflammatory, and hurtful gossip."

Claims They were saying I've got schizophrenia, said Faissal In his interview, Faissal alleged that the family had accused him of having schizophrenia and considered him a threat to society. He said, "They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society." "I was looking at myself ki yaar main iss chakravyuh se kaise niklu...Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi...Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the (How do I get out of this trap? Entire family was against me)."