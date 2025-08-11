Zoe Saldana's roles that made her a Hollywood powerhouse

From dynamic performances to diverse roles, Zoe Saldana has become one of the most prominent faces of Hollywood . Her career spans across genres, proving the versatility of the actor. From sci-fi to action-packed flicks, Saldana has made an everlasting mark on the film industry. Here are five iconic roles that have defined her career and made her a talented, influential actor.

Sci-fi adventure 'Avatar' as Neytiri In Avatar, Saldana essayed Neytiri, the Na'vi princess of the planet Pandora. Her character was both captivating and powerful, and she brought depth to the character with motion capture technology. The film's revolutionary visual effects and storytelling made it one of the highest-grossing films ever, earning over $2 billion worldwide. Saldana's performance was pivotal in bringing James Cameron's vision to life.

Marvel Universe 'Guardians of the Galaxy' as Gamora Saldana brought the character of Gamora to life in Guardians of the Galaxy, a part of Marvel's Cinematic Universe. Gamora, an adopted daughter of Thanos and a fierce warrior, is a complex character. The movie garnered appreciation from fans for its humor and action, making over $770 million worldwide. Saldana's performance brought layers to this beloved character.

Space exploration 'Star Trek' as Uhura In J.J. Abrams's rebooted Star Trek series, Zoe Saldana played the role of Nyota Uhura, a communications officer on the USS Enterprise. Her character paid tribute to Nichelle Nichols' original role, while also making modern-day nuances to the character. The film revived interest in the franchise with its new-age take on classic characters and went on to gross over $385 million at the box office worldwide.

Action thriller 'Colombiana' as Cataleya Restrepo In Colombiana, Saldana played Cataleya Restrepo, an assassin out to avenge her parents's murder. This action-packed thriller not only showed how she can lead intense fight scenes but also how she brings emotional depth to her character's story of seeking justice. Although not critically acclaimed like some of the other projects she has been a part of, it established her versatility across genres.