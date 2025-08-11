Orlando Bloom's best roles that showcase his versatility

With a slew of unforgettable roles, Orlando Bloom has made a place for himself in the film industry. Famous for his versatility and charm, the actor has played characters that have made a mark on fans across the globe. From epic fantasy adventures to swashbuckling tales, Bloom's performances have been nothing short of diverse and entertaining. Here are five of his most iconic roles.

Epic fantasy 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy In The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Bloom's Legolas, an elf with extraordinary archery skills, was a sight to behold. Not only did he make the character graceful and agile, but he also made Legolas one of the most beloved characters in this epic saga. Not just critically acclaimed, the movies also did a phenomenal business. They grossed over $2 billion worldwide.

Swashbuckling adventure 'Pirates of the Caribbean' series Bloom has been playing the role of Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. As a blacksmith turned pirate, he proved his mettle in performing action-packed scenes along with Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow. The chemistry of these characters was instrumental in pushing the franchise's popularity to over $4 billion worldwide.

Historical drama 'Troy' In Troy, Bloom's Paris comes alive as the man whose actions start one of the most fabled wars in history. Bloom captures the youthfulness and intensely romantic side of Paris, juxtaposed with a dramatic story of conflict and courage. The film, known for its grand scale and riveting battle scenes, also proves Bloom's ability to play complex characters in epic stories.

Medieval epic 'Kingdom of Heaven' Bloom starred as Balian de Ibelin in Kingdom of Heaven, which was set during the era of the Crusades. His character transforms from a humble blacksmith to a noble knight, who defends a city against insurmountable odds. This role gave him an opportunity to show depth as an actor while traversing themes like faith and honor in Ridley Scott's visually stunning epic.