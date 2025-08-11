From 'Mean Girls' to 'Spotlight': Rachel McAdams' most iconic performances

Rachel McAdams has become one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood , and it is easy to see why. The actor has spent the past few decades slipping into the shoes of characters that have stuck with audiences long after the credits have rolled. From rom coms to gripping dramas, McAdams has done it all, and done it oh-so-memorably. Here are five iconic roles.

High school drama 'Mean Girls' - The role that defined In Mean Girls, McAdams played Regina George, the quintessential high school queen bee. Her portrayal of the manipulative yet charismatic leader of The Plastics was both convincing and entertaining. This role catapulted McAdams into stardom and remains one of her most recognized performances. The film's success helped solidify its place as a cult classic among teen comedies.

Timeless love story 'The Notebook' - A romantic classic McAdams played the role of Allie Hamilton in The Notebook, co-starring alongside Ryan Gosling. The romantic drama was an instant classic, with their chemistry winning hearts across the globe. Her portrayal of Allie highlighted her capability of expressing raw emotion and vulnerability, cementing it as one of the most loved love stories in cinematic history.

Investigative journalism 'Spotlight' - A gripping drama In Spotlight, McAdams played the role of Sacha Pfeiffer, a journalist on the investigative team of The Boston Globe. The film delved into exposing rampant abuse in the church and received rave reviews for its narrative and stellar cast. McAdams was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful performance.

Mystery thriller 'Sherlock Holmes' - An adventurous turn McAdams played the role of Irene Adler in Guy Ritchie's adaptation of Sherlock Holmes. As a smart adversary and a sometimes-ally to Sherlock Holmes, played by Robert Downey Jr., she added the right amount of charm and wit to the character. She made this action-packed mystery thriller series all the more interesting and complex.