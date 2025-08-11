'Bigg Boss 19' turns political: Real-life rivals & weekly elections
What's the story
The much-anticipated 19th season of Bigg Boss is just two weeks away! The new season will premiere on August 24 on JioHotstar and Colors TV. This year promises a unique twist with the theme "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," where contestants will have more control over the game's rules and decisions. The official trailer for Bigg Boss 19 was released recently, giving fans a sneak peek into what to expect.
Contestants
Friends and foes as contestants
This year, the show is expected to have 15 contestants with three to four wild card entries. Reportedly, the casting for this season is the best in the last two seasons. According to SCREEN, the makers are planning a major twist by casting friends and rivals as contestants. For example, Apoorva Mukhija may compete against her The Traitors co-star Purav Jha, while Splitsvilla X5 contestant Siwet Tomar may face off against Khank Whagnani.
Theme
Political theme and party system
In line with the political theme, contestants will be divided into two teams — the ruling party and the opposition. Each week, they will compete in a satta badal task to elect a new sarkaar to run the house. This season is expected to run for five months, and host Salman Khan confirmed that all decisions made by housemates will have consequences.
Contestants
Rumored contestants and Elnaaz's rejection
While the final list of contestants will only be revealed on premiere day, a few names rumored to be confirmed include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, Hunar Gandhi, Mr. Faisu, Dhanashree Verma, and Mukhija. Others still in talks are Jha, Nidhi Shah, Jannat Zubair, Hiba Nawab, Sreeram Chandra, and Gaurav Khanna. Last week, it was reported that The Traitors contestant Elnaaz Norouzi was offered ₹6cr per week to appear but had to decline due to film commitments.