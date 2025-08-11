'Bigg Boss 19' turns political: Real-life rivals & weekly elections

The much-anticipated 19th season of Bigg Boss is just two weeks away! The new season will premiere on August 24 on JioHotstar and Colors TV . This year promises a unique twist with the theme "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," where contestants will have more control over the game's rules and decisions. The official trailer for Bigg Boss 19 was released recently, giving fans a sneak peek into what to expect.

Contestants Friends and foes as contestants This year, the show is expected to have 15 contestants with three to four wild card entries. Reportedly, the casting for this season is the best in the last two seasons. According to SCREEN, the makers are planning a major twist by casting friends and rivals as contestants. For example, Apoorva Mukhija may compete against her The Traitors co-star Purav Jha, while Splitsvilla X5 contestant Siwet Tomar may face off against Khank Whagnani.

Theme Political theme and party system In line with the political theme, contestants will be divided into two teams — the ruling party and the opposition. Each week, they will compete in a satta badal task to elect a new sarkaar to run the house. This season is expected to run for five months, and host Salman Khan confirmed that all decisions made by housemates will have consequences.