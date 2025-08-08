'Anupamaa' actor Nidhi Shah to be in 'Bigg Boss 19'?

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss , hosted by Salman Khan , is generating a lot of excitement. Now, Anupamaa actor Nidhi Shah has reportedly been approached to participate in the show, according to News18 Showsha. If she agrees to join the reality series, it would be one of the most exciting additions to this year's contestant list. However, an insider revealed "it has not been confirmed if she has indeed agreed to do the show."

Additional contenders Other celebrities who have been approached Apart from Shah, other actors have also been approached for Bigg Boss 19. Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, and Jennifer Mistry are reportedly in talks with the makers. Rapper Raftaar has also been approached by the show. The fan page Bigg Boss Taza Khabar has reported that several television personalities and digital influencers are being considered this season.

Show preview Official trailer of 'Bigg Boss 19' released The makers of Bigg Boss have released the official trailer for the upcoming season, promising entertainment like never before. Set against a Parliament-inspired Bigg Boss house, the promo teases that this season is going to be "democrazy." For the first time in Bigg Boss history, housemates will have complete control over the decisions of the game, turning the house into a battleground of public sentiment with unfiltered consequences.