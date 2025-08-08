Elnaaz Norouzi said no to Salman's 'Bigg Boss 19'; details

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who recently appeared in Amazon Prime 's The Traitors, has reportedly turned down an offer to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 19 . The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan . According to a report by India Today, she was offered a whopping ₹6 crore for the reality show but declined due to her professional commitments.

Career priorities Here's why she turned down the offer An insider told the portal, "Bigg Boss is one of the biggest platforms for visibility, but Elnaaz is at a stage in her career where she doesn't want to compromise on the kind of work she takes on." "She wants to be known for her craft, not just popularity. There was a lot of discussion internally about Bigg Boss."

Scheduling conflicts 'It's a tempting offer for any actor' The source added, "She was offered ₹6 crore for the season, but she respectfully declined. Her calendar is packed for the next few months." "Her current focus is on cinema, and she has multiple commitments lined up." "It's a tempting offer for any actor, but Elnaaz felt that disappearing for three to six months inside the house would derail the momentum she's built internationally."