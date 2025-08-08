'Anupamaa' actor Nidhi Shah approached for 'Bigg Boss 19': Report
Nidhi Shah, who you probably know from Anupamaa, has reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss 19.
A source told News18 the show's makers have reached out to her, but it's still up in the air if she'll say yes.
A Parliament-inspired format
Bigg Boss 19 is shaking things up with a Parliament-inspired format called Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.
This time, contestants get to make big decisions that actually impact life inside the house—a twist highlighted in the official trailer.
Rumored contestants of the season
The rumored lineup includes TV faces like Shailesh Lodha and Gurucharan Singh, plus digital creators such as Mr Faisu and rapper Raftaar.
With such a mix of personalities, the show seems set to pull in an even wider crowd.
A perfect blend of drama and strategy
Bigg Boss has always blended TV stars and influencers to keep things fresh.
Letting contestants steer house decisions is a major change and could mean more strategy—and maybe more drama—than ever before.