'Single Pasanga': Pugazh, Manimegalai lead Tamil reality show featuring influencers Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Get ready for Single Pasanga, a new Tamil reality show with comedian Pugazh as part of the cast and Manimegalai as host, and judges Parthiban, Shrutika, and Alya Manasa.

Ten social media influencers will take on fun challenges and team tasks, all under the judges' watchful eyes.

The premiere date is still under wraps.