Next Article
'Single Pasanga': Pugazh, Manimegalai lead Tamil reality show featuring influencers
Get ready for Single Pasanga, a new Tamil reality show with comedian Pugazh as part of the cast and Manimegalai as host, and judges Parthiban, Shrutika, and Alya Manasa.
Ten social media influencers will take on fun challenges and team tasks, all under the judges' watchful eyes.
The premiere date is still under wraps.
What to expect from the show
Single Pasanga is designed for a younger crowd, mixing humor, competition, and influencer culture.
With Manimegalai bringing her lively energy as host, the show promises plenty of laughs and relatable moments for viewers who love following digital creators.