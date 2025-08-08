'Coolie' director Lokesh teases 'massive action film' with Aamir Khan
What's the story
Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up for his next big release, Coolie. Starring superstar Rajinikanth, the film will be released on August 14, 2025. Meanwhile, he is also in talks with Bollywood star Aamir Khan for a potential collaboration. In a recent interview with Valai Pechu, Kanagaraj hinted at an "outright action film" with Khan.
Action film
Collaboration to mark Khan's return to action genre
Kanagaraj revealed that the idea of working with Khan came after they developed a rapport while working on Coolie. "He hasn't done an outright action film for a long time now, and he loved the action moments in Coolie," said Kanagaraj. He was also asked whether this film would be his Irumbu Kai Mayavi. The director also added, "We don't know whether it will be a superhero or fantasy film but it will have heavy action onset."
Film history
'Irumbu Kai Mayavi' was written a decade ago
Kanagaraj also revealed that his movie Irumbu Kai Mayavi was written a decade ago. He had initially planned it as his entry into the industry but held off due to its scale. "I absolutely love the story since it has so many core values," he said, adding that over the years, other films have drawn similarities to his vision for Irumbu Kai Mayavi. Meanwhile, after the release of Coolie, Kanagaraj will make his acting debut in an Arun Matheswaran directorial.