Roles that made us fall in love with Tom Hiddleston

If there's one versatile actor who leaves a mark with each character he plays, it has to be Tom Hiddleston . From an egotistical villain to the most charming Loki , he has done it all. His effortless performances have made him one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. Here are five characters played by Hiddleston that we will never forget.

Mischievous God 'Thor' series: Loki In the Thor series, Hiddleston features as Loki, the mischievous god of mischief. From his cunningness to a mind-numbingly complex personality, Loki is both an antagonist and an anti-hero. Hiddleston's performance captures the character's internal conflict and charm, making Loki one of the most loved characters in the MCU.

Undercover operative 'The Night Manager': Jonathan Pine In The Night Manager, Hiddleston has portrayed the character of Jonathan Pine, a former soldier turned hotel manager, who gets caught up in the world of espionage. The way he plays an undercover operative is nothing short of brilliant, as he perfectly captures tension and vulnerability amid danger.

Adventurous Tracker 'Kong: Skull Island': James Conrad In Kong: Skull Island, we see Hiddleston as James Conrad, a skilled tracker whose expertise is required for an expedition to an uncharted island. Hiddleston's portrayal of Conrad is both resourceful and courageous, as he leads his team through dangerous encounters with colossal creatures. This character demonstrates Hiddleston's ability to handle action-packed scenes, reemphasizing his versatility as an actor.

Mysterious aristocrat 'Crimson Peak': Sir Thomas Sharpe In Crimson Peak, Hiddleston plays Sir Thomas Sharpe, a mysterious aristocrat who hides secrets in his family estate. The gothic romance allows him to explore themes of love and betrayal, but keeps an air of mystery that makes audiences curious till the end.