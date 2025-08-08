Dev Patel's 5 best roles that prove his acting power

British actor of Indian descent, Dev Patel , has made a mark in the film industry with his versatile performances. From Oscar-winning films to his portrayal of historical figures, Patel's breakout roles have resonated with audiences across the globe. Always known for his ability to portray complex characters, each performance is a testament to his range and dedication to the craft. Here are five iconic roles that define Patel's illustrious career.

Breakthrough role 'Slumdog Millionaire' breakthrough In Slumdog Millionaire, Patel played Jamal Malik, a slum-dweller from Mumbai who appears on a game show. The role catapulted him to global fame as the movie bagged multiple Oscars. The authenticity and emotional depth of the portrayal were widely praised, capturing the struggles and dreams of a character caught between poverty and love.

Ensemble cast 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' ensemble In The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Patel played Sonny Kapoor, an eager hotelier attempting to bring his family's business back to life. The film starred a stellar cast including Judi Dench and Maggie Smith. Patel's contribution to the story was an infusion of humor and warmth as he juggled comedy with emotion.

Emotional depth 'Lion' emotional journey In Lion, we saw Patel as Saroo Brierley, a man who used Google Earth to find his lost family. For this powerful performance, he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. His act was beautifully emotional as he showed us Saroo's journey from being a lost child to a reconciled adult.

Literary adaptation 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' adaptation In this adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic novel, Patel stepped into the shoes of the protagonist David Copperfield, giving the story a new spin. The film uniquely reinterpreted Dickens' tale, mixing modern sensibilities with the original's beauty. Patel's performance was particularly endearing, adding humor and honesty to the character. Critics hailed his skill to breathe new life into this beloved literary character, making it relevant for the contemporary audience.