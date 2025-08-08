Kapil Sharma films episode with Janhvi-Sidharth despite Bishnoi gang threats

Incident details

Sharma's restaurant was shot at in Canada

Sharma's restaurant, Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was shot at for the second time in less than a month on Thursday. At least 25 shots were fired, shattering windows, but thankfully, no one was injured. An audio recording from a Bishnoi gang member later revealed that the attack was in retaliation for Sharma inviting actor Salman Khan to his show's opening episode.