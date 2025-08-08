Kapil Sharma films episode with Janhvi-Sidharth despite Bishnoi gang threats
What's the story
Comedian Kapil Sharma has resumed shooting for his comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show despite recent threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The filming took place on Friday with actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, who are promoting their film. This comes a day after gunshots were fired at Sharma's restaurant in Canada by members of the Bishnoi gang.
Incident details
Sharma's restaurant, Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was shot at for the second time in less than a month on Thursday. At least 25 shots were fired, shattering windows, but thankfully, no one was injured. An audio recording from a Bishnoi gang member later revealed that the attack was in retaliation for Sharma inviting actor Salman Khan to his show's opening episode.
No statement
Not an isolated incident
Despite the shocking incident, Sharma has not yet released any statement. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the attack, calling it a "direct threat" to the Indian film industry. AICWA said this isn't an isolated case, citing past threats to Khan, Baba Siddique, and Saif Ali Khan, calling it a "deliberate campaign to terrorize artists." In their press release, the film body asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene.