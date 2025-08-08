Kapil's cafe attack: Film body calls for Amit Shah's intervention

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has condemned the recent attack on comedian Kapil Sharma 's restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in Canada . The incident involved multiple gunshots at the establishment, with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claiming responsibility through a Facebook post. AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta described this as a "direct threat" to the Indian film industry and an attempt to instill fear in artists.

Ongoing trend AICWA highlights growing trend of threats to celebrities The AICWA statement also pointed out that this is not an isolated incident, citing previous threats and attacks on celebrities like Salman Khan, Baba Siddique, and Saif Ali Khan. The association sees these incidents as part of a "deliberate campaign to terrorize artists" and has called for immediate government intervention.

Urgent action Four-point appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah In a press release, AICWA has put forward a four-point appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The association has called for urgent attention from the Home Ministry on the rising threats against Indian celebrities, and "high-level talks" with Canada's Prime Minister to ensure safety of Indian nationals abroad. "Coordinated security efforts" with Canadian authorities to identify and arrest the culprits involved in Sharma's case, and swift action from Canadian law enforcement agencies in investigating these attacks was also mentioned.

Industry impact Indian film industry must never kneel before fear, violence: AICWA AICWA emphasized that this issue isn't just about individual celebrities, but affects millions of workers who depend on a secure and thriving film industry. The association warned that the increasing involvement of gangsters highlights serious loopholes in international law enforcement, which need immediate attention. They stressed, "The Indian film industry must never again be forced to kneel before fear or violence."