5 iconic Susan Sarandon roles you can't miss

Celebrated for her versatile performances, Susan Sarandon has played some of the most memorable characters over the decades. From drama to comedy, the Oscar-winning actor has played it all, which has earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Here is a look at five iconic roles that define Sarandon's talent and her contribution to the movie industry.

Road trip 'Thelma & Louise' - A defining role In the 1991 film Thelma & Louise, Sarandon portrayed Louise Sawyer, a waitress who takes an unplanned road trip with her friend Thelma. The role highlighted her talent for making strong, independent women facing extraordinary circumstances relatable. The film went on to become a cultural touchstone and earned Sarandon an Academy Award nod for Best Actress.

Redemption 'Dead Man Walking' - A powerful performance Sarandon's role as Sister Helen Prejean in Dead Man Walking (1995) is arguably one of her finest performances. The film revolves around a nun who serves as the death row inmate's spiritual advisor. Her layered performance earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress, displaying her ability to address complex moral dilemmas with empathy and conviction.

Musical madness 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' - Cult classic status In 1975, Sarandon took on the iconic role of Janet Weiss in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The cult classic musical comedy grew to be a massive hit over the years, with audiences taking a liking to its eccentric characters and foot-tapping songs. Sarandon's performance played an instrumental role in the film's timelessness, ensuring it became a midnight screening staple around the world.

Baseball romance 'Bull Durham' - Romantic comedy charm In the romantic comedy Bull Durham (1988), Sarandon played Annie Savoy, a baseball groupie with the wisdom of a lifetime when it comes to love and life. Her chemistry with co-stars Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins further added to this delightful story, set against the world of minor league baseball. The role also established her as an actor who can balance humor with heart.