Michelle Williams: 5 performances that left us speechless

Michelle Williams has made a place for herself in Hollywood as a versatile and talented actor. Over the years, she has picked up several roles that reflect her range and depth as an artist. From indie films to major blockbusters, Williams has always given power-packed performances that have mesmerized audiences across the globe. Here are five iconic roles that define her incredible journey.

Drive 1 'Brokeback Mountain' - A groundbreaking performance In Brokeback Mountain, Williams starred as Alma Beers Del Mar, the wife of Heath Ledger's Ennis Del Mar. Her performance was both understated and powerful, portraying a woman's emotional turmoil as she learns of her husband's secret life. The film was critically acclaimed and earned Williams an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Drive 2 'Blue Valentine' - A raw exploration of love In Blue Valentine, Williams appeared opposite Ryan Gosling in a raw depiction of a crumbling marriage. Her performance as Cindy exemplified her talent for conveying complex emotions with authenticity and vulnerability. The film's non-linear narrative lets audiences witness the progression of their relationship, earning Williams yet another Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Drive 3 'My Week With Marilyn' - Embodying an icon Williams tackled the difficult task of playing Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn. Her metamorphosis into the star was met with critical acclaim, nailing Monroe's charm and vulnerability. The performance won her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and another Academy Award nomination.

Drive 4 'Manchester by the Sea' - A heart-wrenching role In Manchester by the Sea, Williams played Randi Chandler, delivering an intensely emotional performance that resonated with the audience. Her portrayal of intense grief and regret, even with a relatively limited screen time, was mesmerizing. This role played a major part in the film's success and earned Williams another well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.