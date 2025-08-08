'Mandalorian' star settles legal dispute with Disney over termination

Actor Gina Carano has settled her federal lawsuit against Lucasfilm and its parent company, The Walt Disney Company . The suit stemmed from her 2021 firing from The Mandalorian over controversial social media posts. Although the specific terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, both parties have agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, preventing it from being refiled in the future.

Professionalism acknowledged Lucasfilm acknowledged Carano's professionalism in their statement Lucasfilm released a statement acknowledging Carano's professionalism and expressing interest in future collaborations. The statement read, "Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect." "With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future."

Future plans Carano thanked her supporters and Elon Musk In a statement on Thursday (local time), Carano thanked her supporters for their "unrelenting support throughout my life and career." She said, "I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move on to the next chapter." "My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me." She also expressed her gratitude toward Elon Musk for helping fund her legal battle.

Twitter Post 'Hope this brings healing to the force' I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney@Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force.



Legal allegations More about the lawsuit Carano's lawsuit, filed in a California federal court last year, alleged she was wrongfully terminated from the Star Wars series after two seasons. The reason cited was a post she shared comparing the treatment of American conservatives to that of Jews in Nazi Germany. Her posts drew widespread criticism and sparked a trending #FireGinaCarano hashtag online.