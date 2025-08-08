Heath Ledger's 5 roles that still haunt Hollywood

Australian actor Heath Ledger left an indelible mark on the film industry with his versatile performances. Famous for his intense dedication to his roles, Ledger's career was defined by the presence of several iconic characters that highlighted his range and talent. From romantic leads to complex villains, he brought depth and authenticity to every role. Here, we explore five of Ledger's most memorable performances that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Romantic lead '10 Things I Hate About You' as Patrick Verona In 10 Things I Hate About You, Ledger played the charming yet rebellious Patrick Verona. This modern adaptation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew allowed Ledger to showcase his charisma and comedic timing. His portrayal of Patrick made him a heartthrob among teens in the late 1990s, and proved he could handle lighter, romantic roles with ease.

Medieval adventure 'A Knight's Tale' as William Thatcher In A Knight's Tale, Ledger played William Thatcher, a peasant who aspires to become a knight. The movie fused medieval elements with contemporary music and humor, giving Ledger a chance to showcase both physicality and emotionality. His act was the heart of the movie's success and proved his versatility in headlining action-oriented films.

Complex drama 'Brokeback Mountain' as Ennis del Mar Ledger's powerful performance as Ennis Del Mar shook everyone to the core. The role asked him to delve into deep emotional conflict and vulnerability, and he did so with mind-blowing subtlety. His portrayal earned him critical acclaim and a plethora of award nominations, cementing his reputation as an actor who can take on complex dramatic roles.

Iconic villain 'The Dark Knight' as the Joker Ledger's depiction of The Joker in The Dark Knight is frequently hailed as one of the best villain performances in cinema history. He dove headfirst into this lunatic character, giving it an element of surprise and ferocity that left the audiences spellbound globally. The role won him posthumous honors, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.