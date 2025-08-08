5 roles that made Timothée Chalamet a Hollywood star

Timothée Chalamet has become one of the most recognizable faces of Hollywood in no time. The actor is popularly known for his eclectic choices of roles and power-packed performances. Ever since his breakout, he has played various characters that have proven his caliber and versatility. Here, we take you through five iconic roles that shaped Chalamet's career. Read on to know what made them special!

Breakthrough role 'Call Me By Your Name' as Elio Perlman In Call Me by Your Name, Chalamet plays Elio Perlman, a seventeen-year-old living in Italy in the summer of 1983. His portrayal of first love is so authentic, so complex, and so rich in depth. The film was a critical success, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. This role proved to be a major turning point in his career, making him a talented actor capable of handling emotionally nuanced characters.

Supporting role 'Lady Bird' as Kyle Scheible In Lady Bird, Chalamet plays Kyle Scheible, a high school musician who gets romantically involved with the protagonist. Though the role is a supporting one, he makes Kyle's character multi-dimensional with subtle expressions and mannerisms. His performance adds layers to the story's journey of teenage relationships and identity. The film earned critical acclaim for its realistic representation of adolescence.

Challenging role 'Beautiful Boy' as Nic Sheff Chalamet plays Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy, a young man who fights addiction. His raw and empathetic performance is mindful of Nic's internal demons and beautifully captures them. Based on true events, the movie saw Chalamet going deep into emotional territory. His ability to portray such a difficult subject earned him praise from critics and audiences.

Classic adaptation 'Little Women' as Theodore "Laurie" Laurence In Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women, Chalamet plays Laurie Laurence, bringing charm and charisma to this beloved character from Louisa May Alcott's novel. He skillfully balances Laurie's playful nature with moments of introspection throughout the film's narrative arc set against a nineteenth-century American backdrop. This adaptation was well-received by audiences who appreciated its fresh take on classic literature.