Delhi HC questions Centre on air purifiers' 18% GST levy

The Delhi High Court has questioned the central government over the high Goods and Services Tax (GST) on air purifiers amid an air emergency. The court, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought to reclassify air purifiers as medical devices. This would reduce their GST from 18% to 5%.

Government's delay Court criticizes government's response to air quality crisis The court was critical of the government's request for more time to respond. "What is 'in due time?' When thousands of people die?" it asked, stressing that access to clean air is a basic need. The judges suggested immediate relief measures under the National Security Act during this air emergency. They asked government counsel to clarify their position on this by 2:30pm on Wednesday.

Petition details PIL argues for reclassification of air purifiers The PIL was filed by advocate Kapil Madan, who argued that air purifiers are essential for health and should not be taxed at the highest slab. The plea states that this high tax makes them financially inaccessible to many people. It also argues that air purifiers meet the definition of medical devices under a 2020 Centre notification, as they help ensure safe respiration and reduce exposure to harmful pollutants.