Malaysia bars political speeches at Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch

The audio launch of Tamil actor Vijay 's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, is set to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia , on Saturday, December 27. Ahead of this grand event, the Royal Malaysia Police (Polis Diraja Malaysia/PDRM) has imposed a ban on political speeches and symbols. This decision comes as Vijay prepares to enter politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in the next elections.

Warning issued Malaysian police issue strict warning Cheras District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Aidil Bolhassan has warned of strict action against anyone who violates these rules. He clarified that permission for the Jana Nayagan event was granted only for entertainment purposes and not for any political messaging, per local portals. The ban includes all forms of political expression, such as speeches, symbols, banners, materials, movements, convoys, and live broadcasting of political messages within or outside the concert venue.

Event compliance 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch to follow police guidelines Malik Streams Corporation CEO, Datuk Abdul Malik Dashtigeer, who is distributing Jana Nayagan in Malaysia and organizing the event, has confirmed that the Thalapathy Thiruvizha concert will comply with these rules. The police have also stepped up security measures as they expect 90,000 fans to attend the concert and audio launch. The event will be held at Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on December 27.

Ticket details 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch ticket prices and sales The Jana Nayagan audio launch and Thalapathy Thiruvizha concert have been a huge hit among fans, with tickets selling out quickly. According to Ticket2U, ticket prices for the event are in three tiers. Level 1 has 18 blocks, priced at MYR 319.98 (₹7,076.34), with 13 blocks already sold out. Level 2 has 24 blocks, all sold out at MYR 217.98 (₹4,820.57). Level 3 also has 24 sold-out blocks priced at MYR 116 (₹2,565.48).