Was Kapil Sharma's cafe attacked due to Salman?

Kapil Sharma 's restaurant in Surrey, Canada, has been attacked twice in recent weeks. While a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for the second shooting on Facebook, another member has come forward now. The goon named Harry Boxer reportedly claimed that Sharma's invitation to Bollywood actor Salman Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show was the motive. The gang had earlier threatened violence against anyone associated with Khan.

Threatening message 'If anyone works with Salman...we will not spare anyone' In an audio clip obtained by India Today, Boxer can be heard saying, "The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the inauguration on a Netflix show." He further warned, "If anyone works with Salman, whether a small-time actor or a small-time director, we will not spare anyone. We will kill them. We will go to any extent necessary to kill them."

Attack details More about the recent attack The second attack on Sharma's restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, occurred on Thursday. Reportedly, around 25 shots were fired, shattering windows but fortunately causing no injuries. Dhillon, a Bishnoi gang member wanted by the Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), later claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. Security officials suspect Dhillon is currently in Germany and has several extortion and murder cases against him in Punjab.