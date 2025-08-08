Was Kapil Sharma's cafe attacked due to Salman?
What's the story
Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Surrey, Canada, has been attacked twice in recent weeks. While a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for the second shooting on Facebook, another member has come forward now. The goon named Harry Boxer reportedly claimed that Sharma's invitation to Bollywood actor Salman Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show was the motive. The gang had earlier threatened violence against anyone associated with Khan.
Threatening message
'If anyone works with Salman...we will not spare anyone'
In an audio clip obtained by India Today, Boxer can be heard saying, "The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the inauguration on a Netflix show." He further warned, "If anyone works with Salman, whether a small-time actor or a small-time director, we will not spare anyone. We will kill them. We will go to any extent necessary to kill them."
Attack details
More about the recent attack
The second attack on Sharma's restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, occurred on Thursday. Reportedly, around 25 shots were fired, shattering windows but fortunately causing no injuries. Dhillon, a Bishnoi gang member wanted by the Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), later claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. Security officials suspect Dhillon is currently in Germany and has several extortion and murder cases against him in Punjab.
Previous incident
Earlier attack in July was linked to gang war
The restaurant was also attacked on July 10. This attack was claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, a fugitive member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). He claimed it was in retaliation for derogatory remarks allegedly made by Sharma about Nihang Sikhs. Separately, Khan graced Sharma's talk show in June to kickstart its third season. Now, the Mumbai Police is likely to provide Sharma with protection.