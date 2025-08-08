Kapil Sharma to get police protection after cafe shootings
What's the story
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is reportedly set to receive protection from the Mumbai Police, following two shooting incidents at his cafe in Canada, Kap's Cafe. The second incident occurred on Thursday morning and has raised concerns about his safety. In response, police officers are reviewing CCTV footage from Sharma's building to assess the threat level. The Crime Branch will also question him again in light of these developments, reported IANS.
Investigation underway
Crime Branch to intensify questioning
The Crime Branch had previously questioned Sharma after the first shooting incident in July to find out if he had received any threats or extortion calls from the gang. He reportedly denied having any such experiences. Now, following the second incident, they will be questioning him again about social media posts and whether anyone from this gang has ever conducted a recce of his house or shooting set.
Gang involvement
Gangster Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for attack
Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the recent shooting at Sharma's cafe. A Facebook post purportedly by Dhillon states, "We had called Kapil, he couldn't hear the ring, so we had to enquire; if he still doesn't hear, then the next enquiry will be in Mumbai." However, the Mumbai Police are still verifying the authenticity of the Facebook post.
Previous attack
Previous attack on July 10
Sharma's cafe was also attacked on July 10, reportedly by the Laddi gang of the banned Khalistani terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). This incident had raised alarms about his safety and prompted further investigation by the Crime Branch. Following this, a statement from the cafe had said, "To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up."
Comedian's reaction
Sharma's recent post criticized violence
In a recent post with his wife Ginni, Sharma shared a video of officials visiting his cafe while they were having a peaceful meal. He thanked Mayor Brenda Locke and Surrey Police Service for their support. However, he also made it clear in the caption that they do not support any form of violence. "United we stand against violence," he wrote. A few days after this, his cafe was attacked for the second time.