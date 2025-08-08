Kapil Sharma to get police protection after cafe shootings

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is reportedly set to receive protection from the Mumbai Police , following two shooting incidents at his cafe in Canada, Kap's Cafe. The second incident occurred on Thursday morning and has raised concerns about his safety. In response, police officers are reviewing CCTV footage from Sharma's building to assess the threat level. The Crime Branch will also question him again in light of these developments, reported IANS.

Investigation underway Crime Branch to intensify questioning The Crime Branch had previously questioned Sharma after the first shooting incident in July to find out if he had received any threats or extortion calls from the gang. He reportedly denied having any such experiences. Now, following the second incident, they will be questioning him again about social media posts and whether anyone from this gang has ever conducted a recce of his house or shooting set.

Gang involvement Gangster Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for attack Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the recent shooting at Sharma's cafe. A Facebook post purportedly by Dhillon states, "We had called Kapil, he couldn't hear the ring, so we had to enquire; if he still doesn't hear, then the next enquiry will be in Mumbai." However, the Mumbai Police are still verifying the authenticity of the Facebook post.

Previous attack Previous attack on July 10 Sharma's cafe was also attacked on July 10, reportedly by the Laddi gang of the banned Khalistani terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). This incident had raised alarms about his safety and prompted further investigation by the Crime Branch. Following this, a statement from the cafe had said, "To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up."