5 times Michael Caine stole the show

With a career spanning more than six decades, celebrated actor Michael Caine has given us some of the most memorable performances. From his distinctive voice to his versatile acting, the star has played a multitude of characters across genres. His knack for imbuing depth and authenticity into his roles has won him critical acclaim and a legion of fans. Here are five of Caine's iconic roles.

Heist mastermind 'The Italian Job' - A classic heist role In the 1969 film The Italian Job, Caine portrayed the role of Charlie Croker, a charming but cunning criminal mastermind. The film is famous for its thrilling car chases and clever plot twists. Caine's portrayal of Croker brought charisma and wit to the character, making it one of his most memorable roles. The film's success also helped cement Caine's status as a leading actor in British cinema.

Breakthrough role 'Alfie' - A breakthrough performance Caine's role in the 1966 film Alfie was a turning point in his career. Playing the titular character, Alfie Elkins, he played a carefree womanizer who ultimately faces an existential crisis. The role highlighted Caine's capability to convey complex emotions with subtlety and nuance. His performance got him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Mentor role 'The Dark Knight Trilogy' - A mentor figure In Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, Caine famously played Bruce Wayne's loyal butler and mentor Alfred Pennyworth. His performance brought a whole new level of emotion to the series as he guided and supported Batman through tough times. Not only did the role introduce him to a younger audience, but it also cemented his legacy as a brilliant actor.

Oscar winner 'Hannah and Her Sisters' - An Oscar-winning role In Woody Allen's 1986 film Hannah and Her Sisters, Caine played Elliot, and it won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His performance was lauded for its complexity as he weaved through themes of love, infidelity, and personal growth within this ensemble cast drama.