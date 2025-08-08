Next Article
'Jatadhara' teaser: Sudheer Babu-Sonakshi Sinha's mythological drama looks visually stunning
The Jatadhara teaser is out, dropping viewers into a visually rich, myth-inspired world where Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha go head-to-head.
Making her Telugu debut, Sinha plays a character fueled by greed, while Babu stands for sacrifice.
Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film teases an epic clash of values with impressive visuals.
Teaser sets up intriguing premise for film
The 72-second teaser kicks off with Sinha's character draped in gold and surrounded by luxury, clearly set up as the antagonist.
In contrast, Babu's righteous role is introduced alongside powerful Vedic chants.
Early posters featuring a burning trident hint at cosmic stakes and a deep dive into the age-old battle between greed and sacrifice.