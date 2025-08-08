5 must-watch performances that show Bruce Willis's range

Hollywood megastar Bruce Willis has given several unforgettable performances in his illustrious career. From his versatility to his charm, he has played some of the most amazing characters, leaving a mark on the hearts of audiences the world over. Here, we look at five of the most iconic roles that defined Willis's career and his contribution to the film industry.

Action Hero 'Die Hard' as John McClane In Die Hard, Willis took on the role of John McClane, an NYPD officer who finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. However, as fate would have it, the film's success catapulted the actor into stardom, establishing him as an action hero. His portrayal of McClane was both gritty and relatable, making it one of his most celebrated roles to date.

Cult classic 'Pulp Fiction' as Butch Coolidge In Quentin Tarantino's masterpiece, Pulp Fiction, Willis played Butch Coolidge, a boxer whose story was layered with those of other characters. The complexity of his story was matched by his performance, which was the highlight of the film's narrative. From Pulp Fiction, we learned that Willis can pull off complex roles in the middle of an ensemble cast. The role also cemented his position in Hollywood.

Psychological thriller 'The Sixth Sense' as Dr. Malcolm Crowe In The Sixth Sense, Willis played the role of Dr. Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist facing a peculiar case. The film was critically acclaimed and commercially successful, primarily because of its unexpected twist ending. His understated performance was the driving force behind the movie's suspenseful atmosphere.

Sci-fi adventure 'Armageddon' as Harry Stamper Willis played Harry Stamper in Armageddon, leading a team to save Earth from colliding with an asteroid. The film was a mix of science fiction and adventure, while also emphasizing themes of sacrifice and heroism. His character struck a chord with audiences across the world, adding another hit to his name.