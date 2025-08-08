Next Article
Huma Qureshi's cousin killed in brawl over parking spot
Asif Qureshi, cousin of actor Huma Qureshi, lost his life on Thursday in Delhi's Nizamuddin area after a disagreement over a scooter parked outside his house turned violent.
Two teenagers have been arrested for the attack.
Attack was pre-planned, claims Shaheen
According to Asif's wife, Shaheen, this wasn't the first time he'd clashed with these individuals—she believes the attack was planned.
She tried to step in during the fight, but Asif was fatally injured.
The police are investigating, and the Qureshi family is still coming to terms with their sudden loss.