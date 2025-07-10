Shots fired at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe; Khalistani operative involved

Kap's Cafe , a newly opened restaurant in Canada , owned by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath, was shot at on Wednesday night (Canada time). The incident reportedly involved multiple bullets hitting the cafe and nearby buildings. No injuries were reported, but the attack has raised concerns among local residents and the Indian community in the area of Surrey, British Columbia.

Police response Several rounds fired at the property The Surrey Police have confirmed that several rounds were fired at the property. The cafe's facade and nearby residential buildings bear bullet marks. The area has been cordoned off for investigation, with CCTV footage being analyzed and spent bullet casings recovered. A forensic investigation is also underway to ascertain the details of the incident.

Suspect identified Attack ordered by wanted Khalistani operative The shooting has been claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, an alleged operative of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), reported The Indian Express. Laddi is one of India's most wanted men listed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He reportedly ordered the attack in anger over remarks allegedly made by Sharma. The comedian has not yet issued a public statement on this matter.