Kapil Sharma opens cafe in Canada; see stunning photos

Kapil Sharma , the popular comedian, actor, and host of The Great Indian Kapil Show, has ventured into the food and beverage industry with his new cafe, The Kaps Cafe. Located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada , the cafe was launched over the weekend. The actor and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, shared glimpses from this event on their respective social media accounts.

Cafe details The cafe has a pastel-pink theme The Kaps Cafe is designed with a pastel pink-and-white theme, featuring crystal chandeliers and gorgeous baby pink seating. Going by its social media updates, the cafe serves an assortment of coffee and sweet treats, including lemon pistachio cake, brownies, and croissants, among others. The cafe's Instagram account has 20.9K followers!

Twitter Post Take a look at Sharma's beautiful cafe Comedian Kapil Sharma has launched Kap's Café in Surrey, British Columbia, with wife Ginni sharing an inside look on Instagram. The café showcases a warm pink interior with cozy seating, drawing attention from fans and locals alike. pic.twitter.com/C3I6B9FGIF — Ukaab Media (@ukaabmedia) July 6, 2025

Gratitude expressed Sharma and Chatrath thanked everyone for their wishes Both Sharma and Chatrath took to their Instagram Stories to express gratitude toward friends for their warm wishes on this new venture. They also shared a post from comedian Kiku Sharda, who congratulated them on his Instagram Stories with the words "Kya baat hai (What an achievement)," written alongside. Sharda is a co-star on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with Sharma.