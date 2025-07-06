Kapil Sharma opens cafe in Canada; see stunning photos
What's the story
Kapil Sharma, the popular comedian, actor, and host of The Great Indian Kapil Show, has ventured into the food and beverage industry with his new cafe, The Kaps Cafe. Located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, the cafe was launched over the weekend. The actor and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, shared glimpses from this event on their respective social media accounts.
Cafe details
The cafe has a pastel-pink theme
The Kaps Cafe is designed with a pastel pink-and-white theme, featuring crystal chandeliers and gorgeous baby pink seating. Going by its social media updates, the cafe serves an assortment of coffee and sweet treats, including lemon pistachio cake, brownies, and croissants, among others. The cafe's Instagram account has 20.9K followers!
Twitter Post
Take a look at Sharma's beautiful cafe
Comedian Kapil Sharma has launched Kap's Café in Surrey, British Columbia, with wife Ginni sharing an inside look on Instagram. The café showcases a warm pink interior with cozy seating, drawing attention from fans and locals alike. pic.twitter.com/C3I6B9FGIF— Ukaab Media (@ukaabmedia) July 6, 2025
Gratitude expressed
Sharma and Chatrath thanked everyone for their wishes
Both Sharma and Chatrath took to their Instagram Stories to express gratitude toward friends for their warm wishes on this new venture. They also shared a post from comedian Kiku Sharda, who congratulated them on his Instagram Stories with the words "Kya baat hai (What an achievement)," written alongside. Sharda is a co-star on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with Sharma.
Career updates
Sharma is also busy with his TV show and films
Apart from managing The Kaps Cafe, Sharma is busy with the ongoing third season of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. The latest episode features cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Abhishek Sharma. He also has two films in the pipeline—Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Dadi Ki Shaadi.