Trump 'doesn't rule out' using military force to gain Greenland
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said he would consider military action to control Greenland, the world's largest island.
This territory is an autonomous region of Denmark, a fellow NATO member.
Since assuming office, Trump has often floated the idea of the US expanding its territory into Greenland, which has left global diplomats and the island's people uneasy.
Defense and resources
Strategic significance of Greenland
Greenland is of strategic value, both for its defense potential and its untapped mineral resources.
In a recent interview with NBC, Trump was asked if he would consider using force against the territory. He replied, "I don't rule it out... We need Greenland very badly."
The president insisted that even though Greenland's population is small, they would be taken care of and cherished, as it is important for international security.
Canadian annexation
Trump's stance on military action against Canada
When asked if he would use military force against Canada, a country he once said he wanted to make the US's 51st state, Trump said it was highly unlikely.
"I don't see it with Canada...I have to be honest with you," Trump said.
He, however, didn't rule out discussing the matter with Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, during his upcoming visit to Washington, DC.
Carney, along with over 90% Canadians, opposes the idea of integrating Canada with the US.
Annexation thoughts
Trump's views on potential annexation of Canada
Trump also commented on the hypothetical annexation of Canada, saying that if it were in the US, it wouldn't cost anything.
"And, if you look at our map, if you look at the geography—I'm a real estate guy at heart. When I look down at that without that artificial line that was drawn with a ruler many years ago—it was just an artificial line, goes straight across. You don't even realize."
"What a beautiful country it would be," he added.
Survey results
Public opinion on Trump's territorial expansion plans
An ABC News survey found that 68% of Americans think Trump is serious about the US trying to take over Greenland.
Around 53% think the same about Canada.
However, respondents didn't see either annexation as a good idea. About 86% opposed the US trying to gain control over Canada, while 76% were against similar moves for Greenland.