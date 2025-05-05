Israel approves plan to 'conquer Gaza' and retain territory
What's the story
Israel's security cabinet has approved a strategic plan to capture the whole of the Gaza Strip and remain there for an unspecified amount of time.
The move comes in a bid to increase pressure on Hamas for hostage release and ceasefire negotiations.
The plan also includes relocating hundreds of thousands of Palestinians within southern Gaza, two unnamed officials told AP on the condition of anonymity due to the secrecy of military plans.
Military mobilization
Israel's military chief announces mobilization of reserve soldiers
On Sunday, Israel's military chief, Lt. General Eyal Zamir, had announced the mobilization of tens of thousands of reserve soldiers.
He said the Israeli army would "operate in additional areas" in Gaza and would maintain its offensive against militant infrastructure.
Presently, Israel controls about half of Gaza's territory, including a buffer zone along its border and three corridors running east-west along the strip.
Trump
Plan is expected to be executed next week
The plan is scheduled to be executed following US President Donald Trump's visit to the region next week, but efforts to establish a truce and hostage arrangement with Hamas will continue, according to Hebrew media.
Furthermore, the security cabinet has authorized a proposal to restart aid delivery into Gaza while overhauling the mechanism to prevent diversion of products by Hamas to benefit its agents, Times of Israel reported.
Warning
Terrorists in Gaza still hold 59 captives
Terrorists in Gaza still hold 59 captives, with at least 35 feared dead.
According to Channel 13 News, Chief of Staff Zamir recently warned ministers that Israel "could lose" captives in Gaza if it conducts an offensive in the strip.
"In a plan for...full-scale maneuver, we won't necessarily reach the hostages," the network quoted Zamir as saying.
Hostage families have long argued this, but PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his officials insisted that military pressure will help negotiate a deal.
Crisis escalation
Israel's actions have led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Israel has been increasing pressure on Hamas for weeks to push for greater flexibility in negotiations.
In early March, Israel stopped aid entry into Gaza, resulting in what is now the worst humanitarian crisis of the war.
The ongoing ban has caused widespread hunger and shortages, prompting looting among the territory's 2.3 million residents.
Since March 18, Israeli strikes have killed over 2,600 in Gaza.