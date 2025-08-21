Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's attacker sent to 5-day remand 

Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, the man who allegedly attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has been remanded in police custody for five days. The attack took place during a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) at Gupta's residence on Wednesday. Sakariya was produced before a Delhi court at midnight and will remain in custody for five days.

Investigation underway Police probing Sakariya's background, possible motives Delhi Police are now looking into Sakariya's background and possible motives for the attack. Reportedly, one of Sakariya's relatives is in jail, and he had come with a petition seeking their release. When Gupta approached him, Sakariya handed her some documents before yelling at her and allegedly attacking her. Other reports said that his mother, Bhanu, stated that Sakariya is a dog lover who was upset by the Supreme Court's recent order to pick up stray dogs and relocate them.

Premeditated assault CCTV footage shows planned attack; mobile phone sent for analysis CCTV footage from the incident shows that Sakariya had done a recce of CM Gupta's residence and attempted the attack in a planned manner. The video has been handed over to police for further investigation, the Delhi CMO said. The Delhi Police have also sent Sakariya's mobile phone for forensic examination to probe if there is a larger conspiracy behind the attack.