'When you were arrested, upheld morality?': Venugopal to Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah faced a heated exchange with Congress MP KC Venugopal in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The confrontation came after Shah introduced three bills that would require the Prime Minister, Union ministers, chief ministers, and ministers of states/UTs to resign if they are arrested and remain in custody for 30 consecutive days on serious charges. The bills are: Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Morality questioned BJP leaders say bills bring morality into politics Venugopal slammed the bills as an attack on India's federal structure and asked, "Leaders of the BJP are saying that this bill is to bring morality into politics. Can I ask the Home Minister a question?" he said, adding, "When he was the Home Minister of Gujarat, he was arrested. Did he uphold morality at that time?"

Defense and appeal Shah responds to Venugopal's question Shah hit back at Venugopal's question, saying he resigned from his post in Gujarat out of moral responsibility after being falsely accused. He said, "I want to set the record straight. Fake allegations were leveled against me... I abided by morality and ethics and not only resigned but did not accept any constitutional post until I was cleared of all charges."

Past incident Shah was arrested in Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case In July 2010, Shah was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. He resigned as Gujarat's Minister of State for Home before his arrest. Later, he was released on bail and discharged from all charges by a special CBI court in December 2014 due to a lack of evidence.