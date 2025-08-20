Lok Sabha adjourned amid uproar over 'criminal MPs' Bill

The Lok Sabha witnessed a ruckus on Wednesday as opposition members protested against three controversial bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah . The bills propose the removal of the Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers, or state/UT ministers if they are arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 consecutive days. The opposition, including leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi , Manish Tewari , and K C Venugopal, termed the proposed laws unconstitutional and against federalism.

Parliamentary process Bills to be sent to joint committee for scrutiny Despite the uproar, Shah defended the bills and assured that they would be sent to a Joint Committee of Parliament for scrutiny. He said, "We cannot be so shameless that we continue to occupy constitutional positions while facing serious charges." The House was adjourned multiple times amid protests, but will reconvene later to discuss these contentious proposals.

Accusations Priyanka Gandhi calls bills 'anti-constitutional, undemocratic' Opposition leaders slammed the bills as "draconian" and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to turn India into a "police state." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called it "anti-constitutional and undemocratic," saying it could allow arbitrary arrests of Chief Ministers. AIMIM chief Owaisi also slammed the bills as unconstitutional, asking who would arrest a Prime Minister under such provisions.