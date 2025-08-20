Bill to regulate online gaming introduced in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha . The bill seeks to regulate and promote the online gaming industry, including e-sports, educational games, and social gaming. However, its introduction was marred by opposition protests over Bihar's voter list revision. The House was adjourned till 2:00pm due to these disruptions.

New legislation Government to introduce bill for removal of elected representatives The government is also set to introduce a bill for the removal of elected representatives arrested or detained on serious criminal charges. This proposed law will include the Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers of Union Territories. The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025 and other related bills could be referred to a parliamentary committee for further discussion.

Criticism Karti Chidambaram slams online gaming bill Congress's Karti P Chidambaram has criticized the online gaming bill, calling it a "knee-jerk reaction" without industry consultation. He warned it could lead to national security issues by pushing financial transactions offshore and driving users to the dark web. Chidambaram also said the bill could lead to job losses and revenue loss while stifling future investments in game development.

Opposition TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, AIMIM chief Owaisi oppose Constitution Amendment Bill Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee has opposed the introduction of a "draconian" Constitution Amendment Bill, accusing the government of an "authoritarian attitude." He said this move shows the government's desire for power and control without accountability. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also opposed the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, saying it violates federalism principles and undermines elected governments' rights.