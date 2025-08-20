Who is Sakariya, man who attacked Delhi CM Gupta

Eyewitnesses said Sakariya handed over some documents to Gupta before shouting and attacking her. Some claimed he appeared drunk, a claim that remains unverified. The incident raised serious security concerns as Gupta was holding a "Jan Sunwai" meeting to address residents' issues at the time of the attack. Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh will oversee an investigation into this major security lapse.

Condemnation

BJP alleges political conspiracy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged a political conspiracy behind the attack. Former CM and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi also condemned the incident, saying, "In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe.