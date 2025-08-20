Who is Sakariya, man who attacked Delhi CM Gupta
What's the story
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked on Wednesday during a public hearing at her residence. The assailant has been identified as Rajeshbhai Khimji Sakariya, a man in his mid-30s from Rajkot, Gujarat. According to his mother, Bhanu, Sakariya is a dog lover and was upset over the Supreme Court's decision to round up stray dogs in Delhi NCR. Some reports, however, suggest he approached the CM for help after a relative's arrest.
Security breach
Eyewitness account, investigation
Eyewitnesses said Sakariya handed over some documents to Gupta before shouting and attacking her. Some claimed he appeared drunk, a claim that remains unverified. The incident raised serious security concerns as Gupta was holding a "Jan Sunwai" meeting to address residents' issues at the time of the attack. Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh will oversee an investigation into this major security lapse.
Condemnation
BJP alleges political conspiracy
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged a political conspiracy behind the attack. Former CM and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi also condemned the incident, saying, "In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe.