Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during Jan Sunwai

The assailant allegedly slapped Gupta, pulled her hair, abused her, and engaged in a physical fight. Reports suggest court-related documents were found on the accused. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Gupta may have suffered a head injury during the attack. However, an eyewitness claimed that the attacker was a woman.

Investigation progress

Accused arrested, investigation underway

The Delhi Police have arrested the accused, and an investigation is underway. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has "strongly" condemned the attack on Gupta. He called it an unfortunate incident that exposes women's safety concerns in the city. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also condemned the attack, saying it raises questions about women's safety if even a CM isn't safe.