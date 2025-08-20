Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during Jan Sunwai
What's the story
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public grievance hearing at her home in Civil Lines. The incident occurred on Wednesday during the weekly "Jan Sunwai" program, where citizens voice their grievances directly to the CM's office. Reportedly, a man in his mid-30s entered the event, handed over papers to Gupta, and then assaulted her.
Assault details
BJP claims Gupta may have suffered head injury
The assailant allegedly slapped Gupta, pulled her hair, abused her, and engaged in a physical fight. Reports suggest court-related documents were found on the accused. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Gupta may have suffered a head injury during the attack. However, an eyewitness claimed that the attacker was a woman.
Investigation progress
Accused arrested, investigation underway
The Delhi Police have arrested the accused, and an investigation is underway. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has "strongly" condemned the attack on Gupta. He called it an unfortunate incident that exposes women's safety concerns in the city. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also condemned the attack, saying it raises questions about women's safety if even a CM isn't safe.