Parliament to take bill on removal of convicted PM, CMs

A bill proposing the removal of elected representatives arrested or detained on serious criminal charges will be introduced in Parliament on Wednesday. The legislation would apply to a Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers of Union Territories. The proposed law seeks to amend constitutional provisions related to the removal of public representatives from office.

Custody clause Details of the proposed law The bill states that if a Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers of states and Union Territories are arrested and kept in custody for 30 consecutive days, they will have to resign by Day 31 or be automatically removed. The proposed law does not specify the nature of criminal charges but stipulates that the alleged offense must be punishable with at least a five-year jail term.

Legislative process Other bills to be introduced along with the proposed legislation The proposed law will be tabled along with two other bills, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. These bills may be referred to a parliamentary committee for further examination. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the motion in the Lok Sabha.