Lok Sabha: Jan Vishwas Bill introduced amid opposition protests
What's the story
The government has introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill seeks to amend 355 provisions across 16 central acts with an aim to decriminalize minor offenses and make living easier. Of these amendments, 288 provisions are proposed to be decriminalized, while 67 would be amended for "ease of living."
Governance goals
Bill referred to select committee
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha, highlighting its aim to foster trust-based governance. The legislation was then referred to a Select Committee, which will submit its report by the first day of the next parliamentary session. The introduction of this bill came amid protests from opposition parties over various issues, including voter roll revision in Bihar.
Previous act
Builds on previous Jan Vishwas legislation
The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, builds on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023. The earlier act had decriminalized 183 provisions in 42 central acts across 19 ministries or departments. Under that legislation, imprisonment clauses for minor offenses were replaced with monetary penalties or warnings. The new bill proposes first-time contraventions to attract only an advisory or warning for certain offenses under multiple acts.