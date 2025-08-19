Opposition names ex-SC judge B Sudershan Reddy as VP candidate

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has announced its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. The alliance has named former Supreme Court judge and Goa's first Lokayukta, Justice (retd) B Sudershan Reddy, as its nominee. Reddy will contest against the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, in the race for India's second-highest constitutional office.

Career overview Reddy's legal career and judicial background Reddy, who hails from Andhra Pradesh's Rangareddy district, started his legal career in 1971 and practiced at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He was appointed a high court judge in 1995 and became Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005. He was appointed a Supreme Court judge in January 2007 and retired in July 2011. The INDIA bloc's decision was announced by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after extensive discussions among opposition leaders.

Nomination reaction Reddy expresses gratitude, emphasizes unity Speaking to NDTV, Reddy expressed happiness over his nomination by parties representing over 60% of India's population. He said, "My job is to offer my candidature, appeal to all members of Parliament to consider my candidature. Nobody can predict the result of any election." When asked if he sees this election as a South versus South contest, he replied, "Incidentally, both of us are from the South. India is one. We are Indians first and Indians last."

Candidate details NDA's CP Radhakrishnan to contest against Reddy The NDA has fielded CP Radhakrishnan, a BJP veteran and former Governor of Jharkhand, for the Vice Presidential election. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members. The current electoral college has 782 members, requiring a minimum of 392 votes to win. The NDA currently holds 293 seats in the Lok Sabha and 133 in the Rajya Sabha, giving it an advantage in the election.