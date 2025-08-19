Parliament proceedings: Rajya Sabha adjourned; Lok Sabha sees uproar
What's the story
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:00pm on Tuesday after Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 20 notices for discussion on various issues. The rejection led to loud protests by Opposition MPs. The Lok Sabha also witnessed similar scenes with Opposition members raising slogans over "vote chori" allegations.
Voter list debate
Congress, AAP MPs wanted to discuss Bihar voter list issue
In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh had submitted a suspension of business notice. They wanted to discuss the constitutional and electoral implications of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar. However, their notices were also rejected by Deputy Chairman Harivansh.
House proceedings
Lok Sabha proceedings
The Lok Sabha's agenda for the day included a question hour and consideration of any government business entered in the List of Business for Monday but not concluded on that day. During the proceedings, Speaker Om Birla announced that interpretation services would be available in all scheduled languages of the Constitution from now on.
Space mission discussion
Special discussion on Indian Ports Bill held
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha held a special discussion on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, August 18. The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, was also passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday without any opposition members present in the House, after the Opposition staged a walkout.