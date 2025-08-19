Parliament proceedings: Rajya Sabha adjourned; Lok Sabha sees uproar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:00pm on Tuesday after Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 20 notices for discussion on various issues. The rejection led to loud protests by Opposition MPs. The Lok Sabha also witnessed similar scenes with Opposition members raising slogans over "vote chori" allegations.

Voter list debate Congress, AAP MPs wanted to discuss Bihar voter list issue In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh had submitted a suspension of business notice. They wanted to discuss the constitutional and electoral implications of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar. However, their notices were also rejected by Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

House proceedings Lok Sabha proceedings The Lok Sabha's agenda for the day included a question hour and consideration of any government business entered in the List of Business for Monday but not concluded on that day. During the proceedings, Speaker Om Birla announced that interpretation services would be available in all scheduled languages of the Constitution from now on.