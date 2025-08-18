DMK's Tiruchi Siva INDIA bloc's favorite for Vice Presidential candidature

The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is reportedly considering Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. This move would see Siva, a senior politician from Tamil Nadu, contest against another candidate from the same state. The decision is expected to be finalized after a meeting of opposition parties at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge 's residence later on Tuesday evening.

NDA candidate NDA fields CP Radhakrishnan for Vice Presidential election The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded one of the BJP's tallest leaders in Tamil Nadu, CP Radhakrishnan, as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election on September 9. The BJP had announced Radhakrishnan's name on Monday evening. His nomination comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation, officially attributed to health reasons, but sources hinted at differences with the BJP.

DMK response DMK says will only support INDIA candidate The DMK has made it clear that it will only support a candidate from the INDIA bloc. TKS Elangovan, the party's spokesperson, dismissed Radhakrishnan's NDA candidature as "election propaganda," arguing that merely fielding a Tamilian doesn't equate to being pro-Tamil Nadu. Elangovan also criticized the BJP for not supporting Tamil Nadu adequately in various aspects.

Local support Nagendran calls Radhakrishnan's nomination a matter of pride for Tamils Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran called Radhakrishnan's nomination a matter of pride for Tamils. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised him for his dedication, humility, and intellect during his public life. PM Modi said that Radhakrishnan has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalized.