Kapil Sharma sparks ultimate Delhi-Mumbai debate with 'Fabulous Lives...' cast
The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 is all set to host the cast of Netflix's popular series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. The upcoming episode will see Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Seema Sajdeh. A new promo released by Netflix on Wednesday highlights a funny incident shared by Pandey about a Karwa Chauth celebration where she saw Boney Kapoor instead of her husband Chunky Panday.
Bhavana Pandey's hilarious Karwa Chauth goof-up involving Boney Kapoor
The Karwa Chauth special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2, hosted by popular comedian Kapil Sharma, will stream on Netflix on Saturday (October 19). The promo for the episode shows Sharma engaging the guests with humorous Delhi vs Mumbai questions and other light-hearted banter. Delhi vs Mumbai is the theme of this season, with the original cast representing Mumbai, while the new members from Delhi bring fierce competition, adding to the drama.
Do not miss this promo here!
'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 to premiere soon
The third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives will premiere on Netflix on Friday (October 18). The show will return with its original cast of Kothari, Pandey, Kapoor, and Sajdeh, who will continue to represent Mumbai. They will be joined by Delhi's elite newcomers Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi, and Kapoor Sahni. The series is directed by Uttam Ramakrishna Domale and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.