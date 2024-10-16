Summarize Simplifying... In short The Great Indian Kapil Show 2, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, will feature a Delhi vs Mumbai themed episode on Netflix.

The episode will include a mix of original and new cast members representing Mumbai and Delhi respectively.

Additionally, the third season of 'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' is set to premiere, continuing the Mumbai representation with its original cast and introducing Delhi's elite newcomers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' will hit Netflix on October 18

Kapil Sharma sparks ultimate Delhi-Mumbai debate with 'Fabulous Lives...' cast

By Tanvi Gupta 04:45 pm Oct 16, 202404:45 pm

What's the story The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 is all set to host the cast of Netflix's popular series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. The upcoming episode will see Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Seema Sajdeh. A new promo released by Netflix on Wednesday highlights a funny incident shared by Pandey about a Karwa Chauth celebration where she saw Boney Kapoor instead of her husband Chunky Panday.

Show details

Bhavana Pandey's hilarious Karwa Chauth goof-up involving Boney Kapoor

The Karwa Chauth special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2, hosted by popular comedian Kapil Sharma, will stream on Netflix on Saturday (October 19). The promo for the episode shows Sharma engaging the guests with humorous Delhi vs Mumbai questions and other light-hearted banter. Delhi vs Mumbai is the theme of this season, with the original cast representing Mumbai, while the new members from Delhi bring fierce competition, adding to the drama.

Twitter Post

Do not miss this promo here!

Series release

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 to premiere soon

The third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives will premiere on Netflix on Friday (October 18). The show will return with its original cast of Kothari, Pandey, Kapoor, and Sajdeh, who will continue to represent Mumbai. They will be joined by Delhi's elite newcomers Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi, and Kapoor Sahni. The series is directed by Uttam Ramakrishna Domale and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.