Choreographer Jani Master's National Award suspended over sexual assault allegations
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suspended the National Film Award for Best Choreography awarded to Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master. The decision comes in light of serious allegations against him involving the sexual assault of a colleague (21). The award was initially conferred for his work on Megham Karukkatha, a song from Thiruchitrambalam, which he co-choreographed with Sathish Krishnan.
Ministry's statement on award suspension
The National Film Awards Cell of the I&B Ministry issued a statement on Friday, announcing the suspension of the award. The letter, signed by Deputy Director Indrani Bose, stated: "In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend...the Best Choreography for...2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for Thiruchitrambalam until further orders."
Master's invitation to National Film Award ceremony withdrawn
The Cell also rescinded its invitation to Master for the National Film Award ceremony scheduled for October 8 in New Delhi. This decision follows his recent release on interim bail, which was granted for him to attend the award ceremony. The allegations against the 42-year-old stem from a complaint filed by a woman who worked as his assistant choreographer, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment thereafter.
Master's arrest and subsequent legal proceedings
Master was arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad police on September 19 and later transferred to Hyderabad, where he was placed under a 14-day judicial custody. The Narsingi Police registered a case against him under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 323 of the IPC. Upon recording her statement, it was revealed that she was a minor at the time of the alleged offense, leading to an additional charge under the POCSO Act, 2012.
Victim's statement and Master's wife's counterclaim
The victim has also accused Master of harassing her, demanding sexual favors, and allegedly forcing her to marry him. In contrast, Master's wife Ayesha filed a complaint with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, refuting all accusations against her husband. Per India Today, "Ayesha alleged that the victim had harassed her husband by repeatedly pressuring him into a romantic relationship and marriage, driving her to the brink of attempting suicide."